Marlene A. Sweitzer, 81, of West Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Allan Williams and Katherine Guilford. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1957.
Surviving are children, Deborah Jeffery Douglass and her husband, John, White Plains, N.Y.; Thomas Jeffery, Harding; Lynn Jeffery Rosengrant, Lake Ariel; Bobby Sweitzer, West Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine MacDonald and her husband, Phil, Bradenton, Fla.; Carol Chipego, Dallas; Dale Nelson, Rochester, N.H.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.
Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 18, 2019