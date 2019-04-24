Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maroun T. Maroun. View Sign Service Information Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-825-3138 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church 311 Park Ave Wilkes-Barre , PA View Map Liturgy 11:00 AM St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church 311 Park Ave. Wilkes-Barre , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maroun T. Maroun, 79, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Inpatient Unit of Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.



He was born in Beirut, Lebanon, a son of the late Tanios and Mariam Michael Maroun. Maroun was employed as a manager and maitre d' by several local restaurants, including the Saber Room and Kazimis. He also owned the Phinicia Restaurant in Hanover Twp.



Maroun also worked for the Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and as a security guard at the Luzerne County Courthouse.



Maroun was a member of St. Anthony-St. George Maronite Catholic Parish in Wilkes-Barre. He was also a member of the Knights of Lebanon.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Maroun.



Surviving are his sisters and brothers, Nakia Saba, Beirut, Lebanon; Laure Yazbeck, Beirut, Lebanon; Michael Maroun, Beirut, Lebanon; Samira Chamoun, Wilkes-Barre; and Samir Maroun and his wife, Bernadette, Larksville; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A divine liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. His pastor, the Rev. Paul Damien, will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, c/o 79 Loomis St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Maroun's obituary at



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

