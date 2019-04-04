Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha A. Kravitz. View Sign

Martha A. Kravitz of Wilkes-Barre passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Regional Hospital, Scranton.



Born Feb. 6, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Olga Saba Kravitz. She was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1969.



She received bachelor's and master's degrees from Drexel University.



She was preceded in death by brother, Matthew Kravitz.



She is survived by her sister, Kathryn and her husband, David Jenkins, Hanover Twp., and several aunts and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.



Those who desire may give memorial contributions to Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., Suite 166, Forty Fort, PA 18704.



Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

