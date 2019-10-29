Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Park Ave
Wilkes-Barre., PA
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery
Martha A. Lock


1929 - 2019
Martha A. Lock Obituary
Martha A. Lock of Bear Creek Twp. passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 7, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Hedwig Nykiel Paduch.

Martha attended E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed for 34 years by American Tobacco Company, Mountain Top, until its closing. She later volunteered at the Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., for 29 years, the last five years being on the VA executive committee for volunteers. Martha also volunteered her time for many years at the Salvation Army, Wilkes-Barre.

Martha was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, where she was once the president and treasurer of the Alter and Rosary Society and a member of their Confraternity of Christian Women.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bruno, Leo, and Joseph Paddock; and sisters, Irene Krapcha, Elizabeth Grochowski, Mary Barnes, Veronica Paddock, Helen Tredinnick, Anna Paddock and Regina Paddock.

Surviving are her husband, Leon Lock, with whom she was married 51 years on Feb. 17; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 29, 2019
