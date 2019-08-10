Home

Martha A. O'Neill

Martha A. O'Neill, of Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully on July 9, 2019 after a brief illness.

Martha was pre-deceased by her parents, four siblings, a nephew, a great-nephew, and her life-partner of many years, John "Jay" Gavula.

Martha is survived by many loving family members including 13 nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.

Friends are invited to pay final respects at Lehman Family Funeral Home, 689 Hazel St., Wilkes-Barre, www.lehmanfuneralhome.com, on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. with a blessing service at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 10, 2019
