Guest Book

Martha Graboski, 86, died peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019.



She was known for her quick wit, her love of a card game and her kind and compassionate spirit.



She was born on April 10, 1933, in Dupont and graduated from Dupont High School in 1950. She loved reminiscing about the simpler days of growing up in the '30s and '40s and those Sugar Bowl dances in the '50s.



Martha was happily married to her beloved husband, Joseph Graboski, for 39 years, who predeceased her in 1995. This marriage produced her three greatest joys - a daughter, Karen, of Fire Island Pines, N.Y.; a son, David, of Pittston; and a son, Kris, also of Fire Island Pines, N.Y. Martha has three nice grandchildren, Erik, Nathan and Lisa.



Martha was the loving daughter of the late Samuel Hudick and Anna Kaplavka and was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters - Michael Hudick, Anna Fritz, Mary Naida, Helen Cleary, Dorothy Hudick, Susan Williams and Jean Hudick.



In her later years, she whole-heartedly enjoyed the friendships she developed while living at Lincoln Heights Apartments, (the old Pittston Area High School). Every night, her and her friends would gather around and giggle about something; they called it their board of directors meeting.



Martha's family would like to thank the entire staff of the Henry Cancer Center for their compassionate care and the cupcakes she somehow always came home with.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston, with Parastas Service at 6:30 p.m.



The funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Monday at Kizis-Lokuta, with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, with interment followed in St. Michael's Cemetery.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be sent to any . No flowers please.

