Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Linski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha K. Linski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha K. Linski Obituary

Martha K. Linski, 80, of Dallas, passed on to eternal rest Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with her family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Laura Meyers Price.

She graduated from Plains Memorial High School in 1957 and earned a Secretarial Diploma from Wilkes-Barre Business College in 1958.

Martha resided at The Meadows, Dallas, since 1997. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Audiology & Hearing Center, Wilkes-Barre. Earlier, she was employed by Luzerne Optical.

Prior to her moving to Dallas, Martha was a longtime resident of Plains and a member of Plains United Methodist Church. She loved music and was active with the choir. Her love of music followed her to the Meadows, where she earned a 10 year volunteer award, often playing the piano in the nursing home for the residents.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, a true servant to her family and friends who will miss her dearly. Martha had a wonderful sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone she touched. She had a true love for cooking, baking and enjoyed her comfort food.

Surviving are her son, Gerald Price and his wife, Carlene, Dallas; son, Daniel Linski and his wife, Susan, Breiningsville; daughter, Marlyn Kissner and her husband, Hon. William J., Lehighton, PA; twin brother, Daniel Price, Kingston; two grandchildren, Wesley and Rachel; nieces, Mary and Angela.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

The interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday. We will be following CDC guidelines.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Plains United Methodist Church, 133 North St., Plains, 18705.

To send the family an online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -