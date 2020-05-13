Home

Martha Mary Baran Obituary
Martha Mary Baran, 94, departed this life on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Middlesex Hospital Hospice Unit.

She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Baran and mother to the late Carol Baran Vaspasiano.

Martha was born in Nanticoke on Nov. 7, 1925, to the late Alexander and Elizabeth Nemitz Sudick.

She loved spending holidays with her grandchildren. She was always baking or cooking something for any guest that would stop by to visit. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Czestochowa Church, Nanticoke. She was an avid knitter and crocheter.

Martha is survived by her son, Robert Baran and his wife, Kimberly Baran; five grandchildren, Karyn Vaspasiano and Joe O'Beirn; Tracy Vaspasiano and Jonathan Dudley; James and Amy Vaspasiano; Robert Baran and Kelly Baran; and Ben Raines; and two great-grandchildren, Saoirse O'Beirn and Vietta Vaspasiano.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary's Czestochowa Cemetery, Nanitcoke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, Conn., has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2020
