Martin D. George, 69, of Wyoming, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.
He was born in Avoca on Nov. 1, 1950, and was the son of the late David and Mildred Clifford George.
Marty was a 1968 graduate of Pittston Area High School. For most of his life, he worked as a union painter specializing in bridgework. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 41, and retired as a superintendent of the Union Bridge Co. Marty loved anything with a motor and, for many years, he was an avid drag racer at the Numidia Dragway, having been involved in many drag races throughout his years. He enjoyed the outdoors, and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Marty was a very kind and generous man that was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved life and loved being with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph George, Thomas George, Mary Ann Sowa and David George.
He is survived by his best friend and wife, Lynn Kichilinsky George, with whom he was together for over 24 years; his children, Marty George and his fiancé, Suzanne Algar, Dupont; Kristopher George, Pittston; and Dr. Tina George Orr and her husband, Patrick, Duryea. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brady and Nicholas George and Jack, Maggie and Thomas Orr; his siblings, Theresa Marie Pollard, Inkerman; Donald George and wife, Wendy, Avoca; Michael and his wife, Kay George, Avoca; and Ned and his wife, Delphine George, Avoca; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with Dr. Christine E. Kiesinger, Phd., officiating services. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , 961 Marcon Blvd., Unit 452, Allentown, PA 18109.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 6, 2019