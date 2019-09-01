Home

Paul F Leonard Funeral Home
575 N Main St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-0564
Martin L. Curry Obituary
Martin Leo Curry, 45, of Pittston, died Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Feb. 2, 1974, he was the son of Catherine Watson Curry, RN, Pittston, and the late Leo P. Curry. He attended Pittston Area High School and worked in warehousing during his life. He was a fan of Notre Dame, the Oakland Raiders and the Boston Red Sox, also the Beatles and the Grateful Dead. He was loved by many and will be missed by many.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by a brother, William, Pittston; and a sister, Mary Ellen Homschek, and husband, James, Pittston; four nephews, Jeffrey, Jeremy, and Jason Homschek, and Joshua Curry; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; and his dog, Jed.

The funeral will be Tuesday with a blessing service at 4 p.m. at Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston. Friends may call at the funeral home from the time of the service until 7 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 1, 2019
