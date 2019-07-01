Martin T. "Shag" Shanahan Sr., 74, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at home peacefully in his sleep Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jane Marie Shanahan in 2002.



As a young man he began his career working for the state of Pennsylvania. He spent 35 years on the job as a dedicated and model employee, earning multiple perfect attendance awards and being highly respected among his co-workers before retiring.



Martin had an inappropriate brand of humor that often made him the "funny man" wherever he went. If he would say something that you did not find funny and maybe a little offensive he did not care. He enjoyed being a harmless flirt and an inappropriate roaster.



In addition to his parents, Joseph and Mary Colleran Shanahan, and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Shanahan.



Surviving are his son and caregiver, Martin T. Shanahan Jr., at home; daughter, Colleen Ducot and her husband, Rodney, Kissimmee, Fla.; son, William Miller, Orlando, Fla.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Shanahan, Plains Twp.; nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.



Condolences can be sent at www.eblakecollins.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019