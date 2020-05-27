Home

Mary A. Brazitis

Mary A. Brazitis Obituary
Mary A. Brazitis, 93, of Larksville, passed into the hands of the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Tiffany Court, Kingston.

Born March 4, 1927, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of Apolinary and Stella Shuman Trzcinski. Mary was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1945. As a devoted and faithful Catholic, she was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and a former member of St. Casimir's Church, Hanover Twp.

Mary enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Peter, throughout his years as a Grand Knight and trustee with the Knights of Columbus, Plymouth Council 984, and a Pennsylvania State District Deputy and state council community director.

One of her favorite pastimes was bowling with friends, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter P. Brazitis, on Aug. 29, 2013; an infant brother, Stephen; brothers, Stanley, Anthony and Joseph Trzcinski; and sisters, Stephanie "Steffie" Solomon and Helen Avery.

Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a sister-in-law, Genevieve Wilson, Plymouth.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenburg.

Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

At a future date, a celebration of Mary's life will be held in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

To submit condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020
