|
|
Mary A. Buckley, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully into the loving hands of the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing Facility, formerly Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
Born March 27, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Frank Sakowski and Agnes Kaczmarek Sakowski. After attending Coughlin High School, Mary was employed by Hess Goldsmith, Wilkes-Barre, and later graduated from Empire Beauty School. She was owner and operator of Mary's Beauty Shop for 51 years. Mary was a member Our Lady of Hope Parish.
Mary and Stan celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2019 with an anniversary Mass at Little Flower Manor Chapel. State Sen. John Yudichak honored them with a certificate of congratulations from the Senate of Pennsylvania.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Frank Sakowski and Bernard Sakowski.
Surviving are her loving husband of 70 years, Stanley J. Buckley Sr.; son, Stanley J. Buckley Jr. and his wife, Theresa, Wilkes-Barre; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; grandson, David Buckley, married to Vanessa Heeter; and great-granddaughter, Fionna Luna, Oregon; granddaughter, Mary, married to Matthew Bosek, Wilkes-Barre; grandson, Nicholas Buckley, Wilkes-Barre; grandson, Christopher Buckley, Wilkes-Barre; Mary's sister, Florence Stark, Saratoga, Calif.; sister-in-law, Lillian Sakowski, Shickshinny Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the employees of Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing Facility for their care and compassion.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a memorial Mass at a later date for the family to celebrate Mary's life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2020