Service Information Jendrzejewski Funeral Home 21 N Meade St Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-822-5095

Mary A. Sledjeski of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Little Flower Manor Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.



Born March 19, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Yannis Pietrazak.



Mary was a 1948 graduate of Scottland School, Chambersburg. She was employed as a seamstress for several years before retiring to take care of her family.



Mary was very active at the former St. Joseph's Church, Wilkes-Barre Twp., as a member of its Altar and Rosary Society and volunteering for church functions. She was, until her passing, a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre Twp.



Mary loved walking her dog, Cookie, and loved animals in general, rescuing two cats and giving them a home. She also enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, on May 18, 2008; sisters, Frances Pietrazak and Blanche Bishop; and brother, Edward Pietrazak.



Surviving are her daughters, Joanne Heylek and her husband, John, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and Linda Hill, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; sons, David Sledjeski, at home; Maek Sledjeski and his companion, Brenda Thoryk, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and Jeff Sledjeski and his wife, Jennifer, Shepton; grandchildren, Tara Harmonosky and her husband, Joseph, Mountain Top; Haidyn Sledjeski, Jayden Sledjeski, Jordyn Doria and Patrick Heylek; and great-granddaughter, Hope Harmonosky.



Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hemlock Street, Wilkes-Barre Twp. The Rev. Mykhalyo Prodanets will be officiating.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

