Mary A. Wilczynski, 90, formerly of Mocanaqua, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where she had been a patient.
Born Aug. 31, 1929, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Mary Kolakoski Sudol.
She graduated from the former Shickshinny High School. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, and was a member of the choir.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul.
Surviving are her children, Richard Wilczynski and his wife, Joan, Berwick; Stephen Wilczynski and his wife, Debbie, Bloomingdale; and Marie Pikul and her husband, Lawrence, Wilkes-Barre; five grandchildren, Lauren Pikul, Nicholas Pikul, Kasey Shrader, Brock Wilczynski and Alysha Stoker; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Mason Shrader.
Due to the coronavirus, services will be private, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020