Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Church
127 Stephenson Street
Duryea, PA
View Map
Mary A. Yonki

Mary A. Yonki Obituary
Mary A. Yonki, 94, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Pittston, Mary was the daughter of the late John and Mary Stoffera Yonki and was a graduate of Pittston High School and Pittston Hospital School of Nursing.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former Pittston Hospital and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Mary was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Stephen, John, Joseph, Michael and Paul Yonki; and her sister, Anna Yonki.

Surviving are nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea.

Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.

A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

To leave a condolence for Mary's family, visit www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 15, 2019
