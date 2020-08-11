Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Cook Obituary

Mary Alice Cook, 89, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Finn Wildes and was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Monastery, later becoming Our Lady of Hope.

Mary taught Catechism classes at St. Joseph's for some time. She had worked at Penn State Belt and Buckle and The Sunday Independent Newspaper.

Mary Alice was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Cook.

Surviving are her son, Michael Cook, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and 14 nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Gate of Heaven Church, Machell Avenue, Dallas. Social distancing and mask requirements will be followed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -