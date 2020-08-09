Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
9:45 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Butkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Butkiewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Butkiewicz Obituary

Mary Ann Butkiewicz, 91, of Edwardsville, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Born in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late James and Cecelia Borowski Keating and was a graduate of Edwardsville High School. Mary Ann was very active and a life member of St. Ignatius Church, its Altar and Rosary Society and attended Mass daily. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Acme Markets and enjoyed baking, cooking, attending bingo and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Butkiewicz, in 1999; infant son, James; siblings, James, John, Robert and Cecelia Keating and Carol Lipinski.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert Butkiewicz and his wife, June Ann, Edwardsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a visitation from 9 a.m. to service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Ignatius Church and interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -