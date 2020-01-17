Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kaskus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Kaskus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Kaskus Obituary
Mary Ann Kaskus, 74, of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in General Hospital.

She was born in Swoyersville to the late Margaret and Joseph Buzas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, of 46 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynette; and numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was a proud Girl Scout leader for many years. She worked for many years in the garment industry and retired in 2017 as a billing specialist for Children's Service Center.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas, with the Rev. Charles Grube officiating.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -