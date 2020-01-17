|
|
Mary Ann Kaskus, 74, of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in General Hospital.
She was born in Swoyersville to the late Margaret and Joseph Buzas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, of 46 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynette; and numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She was a proud Girl Scout leader for many years. She worked for many years in the garment industry and retired in 2017 as a billing specialist for Children's Service Center.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas, with the Rev. Charles Grube officiating.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 17, 2020