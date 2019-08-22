|
|
Mary Ann Klep Williams, 71, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Klep. Mary Ann was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School, Class of 1966.
Mary Ann enjoyed working in her garden, long drives with her husband and spending time with her family; especially her great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Andrew R. Williams; daughter, Mary Ann McPeek and fiancée, Kevin Lewis, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; daughter, Marlene Siberski and husband, Scott, Apollo Beach, Fla.; sister, Michaelene Usloski and husband, Wally, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; grandchildren, Kirra, Korey, Kaitlin and Brooke; "Ya Ya's" great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kaleb; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's.
Mary Ann's family wanted to thank the staff of Sacred Heart Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 22, 2019