Mrs. Mary Ann Koshatzky Keirans R.N., 81, a resident of Mountain Top, passed into eternal life unexpectedly in the comfort of her home on Friday Aug. 2, 2019.
Born Nov. 26, 1937, in New York City, N.Y., she was daughter to the late Henry and Catherine Kovacsevics Khost Sr.
Mrs. Keirans was educated in the New York City school system and worked toward her undergraduate studies at the Cornell University New York Hospital School of Nursing. She later futhered her education by attaining a master's degree in nursing from Columbia University, New York City and her master's degree in business administration from the Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre.
Mrs. Keirans devoted her life to nursing and caring for public health. Until her retirement, Mary Ann worked locally as the administrator for the former Visiting Nurses Association. Prior to that, she worked in New York City as a public health nurse.
For her years of dedicated caring service, she was the recipient of the esteemed Athena Award for women's business leadership skills in Luzerne County.
Mrs. Keirans was a member of the Parish of Saint Jude, Mountain Top, where she held membership on the parish Social Action Committee. She also served on the board of directors for MMI Prepatory School, Freeland, and was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Home Health Agencies.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. John Keirans, on April 27, 1992. At the time of his passing, the couple shared some 32 years of married life together.
Left to celebrate her life are the couple's daughter, Veronica Penney and her husband, James, Mountain Top; granddaugthers, Jillian, Grace and Rachel Penney; brother, Mr. Henry Khost Jr. and his wife, Deborah, Neptune City, N.J.; numerous nieces and nephews; and several fellow nursing associates and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Keirans will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with a memorial Funeral Mass in Parish of St. Jude, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
The Rev. Joseph J. Evanko, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Diocesan Roman Catholic Cemetery, state Route 309, Drums.
Relatives and friends may join Mary Ann's family for visitation and remembrances from 9 a.m. until the funeral Mass Saturday in church.
In lieu of floral tributes, Mary Ann's family would be humbled if those wishing to send a monetary donation in their mother's memory kindly give consideration to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Pet Fund and Rescue, P.O. Box 3953, Scranton, PA 18505.
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre, are honored to care for our friend, Mrs. Keirans, and her family at this time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 28, 2019