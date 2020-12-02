Home

Mary Ann Mudlock Obituary

Mary Ann Mudlock, 74, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.

She was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Walter and Helen Pielak Sott. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and resided in Wilkes-Barre most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Mudlock; and son, Thomas Mudlock.

Surviving are her children, Andrew Mudlock Jr. and his wife, Deborah; Kristina Hafner and her husband, Robert; John Mudlock; Susan Mudlock and her companion, Lonnie Maywald; eight grandchildren; brother, Walter Sott; sisters, Vickie Kolesar; and Helen King; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held.

