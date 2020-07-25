Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ann Mynyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Lomeo) Mynyk


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann (Lomeo) Mynyk Obituary

Mary Ann (Lomeo) Mynyk, 86, of Inkerman, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Scranton on Sept. 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stephanie "Fanny" (Giambroni) Lomeo.

Mary Ann was a beautician for 38 years and was the owner of Mary Ann's Beauty Salon, Scranton.

Mary Ann was an artistic person. She enjoyed gardening, animals and feeding birds.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Sam Lomeo.

Surviving are her cousin, John and his wife, Marie Kosinski, Punta Gorda, Fla.; nieces, Sammy Jo Lomeo, Christine and Lisa, all of Clarks Summit; cousins, Josephine Supinski, Jean Kosinski and Robert Lomeo; and her companion of many years, John Bergen.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family with interment in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cremation Specialist of Pennsylvania, 728 Main St., Avoca.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -