Mary Ann Pavolonis, 66, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Kingston, Aug. 8, 1953, Mary was the daughter of the late William and Isabelle Gorka Blizzard.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Riverstreet Manor, as a certified nurses aid for many years.
Mary was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pavolonis.
Surviving are her son, William H. Updyke, Wyoming; three grandchildren; brothers, William Blizzard and his wife, Tanya, Kingston; Christopher Blizzard and is wife, Gail, Lehman Twp.; and John Blizzard, Pringle; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi officiating.
Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Due to current restrictions and recommendations by the department of health, face masks will be required and social distancing will occur.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2020