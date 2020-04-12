|
|
Mary Ann Prokarym, 78, of Jessup, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the wife of John Prokarym, and the couple was married for 58 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Nazarenko Slagan. She was a graduate of Scranton Tech, and worked at Sprague and Henwood in Scranton for 30 years. She enjoyed taking care of her dog, Molly, and loved spending time with her family, which included helping her husband with his taxidermy business.
Also surviving are two daughters, Karen and Tina Prokarym, both of Jessup; three sons, Robert Prokarym and wife, Michelle, Mountain Top; David Prokarym and wife, Sue, Carbondale; and James Prokarym, Carbondale; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three step-children Jackie Prokarym and wife, Priscilla, Pittston; and Susan and Randy Prokarym, both of California; a sister, Sandy Shuleski and husband, Paul, Pittsburgh; and a brother, Mike Slagan and wife, Rose, Waymart.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Al, Andy and Pete Slagan.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Moses Taylor Hospital for their heartfelt compassion.
In light of the current health situation, private services and interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020