E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
For more information about
Mary Ruddy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church,
Route 115
Bear Creek, PA
View Map
Mary Ann Ruddy Obituary
Mary Ann Ruddy, 80, of Bear Creek, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 26, 1939, in Swoyersville, a daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Beny Busha.

Mary Ann was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School and was formerly employed by Pritchard's Pharmacy, Luzerne. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Church, Bear Creek.

She enjoyed shopping, taking photographs and going to lunch with her friends. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family especially her three grandkids and made everyone feel welcome in her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Donald A. Ruddy.

Surviving are her children, Patrick Ruddy and his wife, Jenny, Malvern; Kathleen Krzwyicki and her husband, Joe, Wilkes-Barre; Tony Ruddy and his wife, Kristin, Glen Allen, Va.; grandchildren, Abbie, Bryson and Jack Ruddy; brother, Stephen Busha and his wife, Sandy, Binghamton; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Elizabeth's Church, state Route 115, Bear Creek.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 2, 2019
