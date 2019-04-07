Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Saunders. View Sign

Mary Ann Saunders, 82, formerly of Poplar Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Keystone Garden Estates, where she had been a resident since 2016.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 19,1937, the daughter of the late Walter and Alvina Orloski. She was a graduate of GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Ronald P. Saunders, who died on Feb. 5, 2016; brother, Edward Orloski; and sister, Dolores Vergari.



Surviving is her caregiver and cherished friend, Joan Quinn.



Her journey through life was a happy one. Mary Ann loved pizza and McDonald's. She also enjoyed dancing and good music. May the angels greet her and carry her to heaven. She was a loving and giving woman. A special thank you to the entire staff of Keystone Estates Gardens and to the entire staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their excellent care and compassion given to Mary Ann in her time of need.



Private funeral services will be held with no calling hours. Private interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.



Funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

