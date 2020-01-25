Home

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church
224 Memorial St
Exeter., PA
Mary Ann Schultz Obituary
Mary Ann Schultz, 75, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Stash Wozniak Sr.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter.

She was a graduate of St. John's the Evangelist High School, Pittston, 1962; a graduate of College Misericordia, 1966; and a 1969 graduate of Marywood University, where she earned her master's degree in music and organ. She was a former teacher and, for many years, taught private piano and organ lessons. She conducted may shows and choral groups in the area throughout her career. She was also a church organist and choir director for various churches in the area, often accompanied by her husband, Dave, who was her soloist.

Mary Ann was a wonderful wife and sister who always put God first. She was also an animal lover who adopted various rescue pets, collies being her favorite.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 23 years, David Schultz; brother Stanley (Maureen) Wozniak Jr., Trucksville; and sister, Barbara A. (Sam) Rizzo, Hazleton; nephew, James (Grace) Wozniak; nieces, Jennifer (Nate) Killingsworth; Tianna (Joe) Bolinsky; Alana (Anthony) Carusotto; and several great nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be at 9 a.m. Monday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be the celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Casmir's Cemetery.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020
