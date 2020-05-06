|
Mary Ann Skok, 55, of West Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, April 30, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Aug. 17, 1964, she was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and attended additional studies at Wilkes University.
At the time of her death, she was employed as operations supervisor by UGI Utilities, where she had worked for over 30 years. In addition, she was the co-owner of the Lighthouse Inn for 30 years.
Throughout her life, Mary Ann was also a Girl Scout Troop Leader, PTO president for 10th Street Elementary, dedicated volunteer of West Wyoming and Greater Wyoming Area Little Leagues, West Wyoming councilwoman, and officer in the Parent's Association for both Wyoming Area High School softball and basketball teams. She was also a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.
Mary Ann's outgoing personality touched the lives of everyone around her. She always put her family first and never let family gatherings happen without many laughs.
She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and godmother. She loved the beach so much and made countless memories with her family there.
She was preceded in death by stepfather, Jack B. Confair.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel Skok; daughter, Kristi Ann; mother, Mildred Confair, Douglassville; mother-in-law, Louisa Skok, formerly of Plymouth; sister, Beth Ann and husband Bill Howells, Douglassville; brother, William Jacobs, Scranton; nieces, Nicole Jacobs, Dallas, and Ava Howells, Douglassville; nephews, Owen, Aiden and Oscar Howells, Douglassville; and several close cousins.
Mary Ann was laid to eternal rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery on Monday from Bednarski Funeral Home.
She was honored as a Gift of Life Organ Donor.
Contributions in Mary Ann's memory can be sent to any M&T Bank location for a College Education Fund for daughter, Kristi Ann Skok.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020