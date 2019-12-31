Home

Mary Ann Stelma Obituary
Mary Ann Stelma, 84, of Hughestown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

She was born to parents Stanley and Clementine Pomichter in Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, John and Harry.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Pomichter; her three daughters, Debbie Hoven and her husband, Frank Hoven; Diane Stelma; and Michol Stelma; her two grandchildren, Juliet and Hunter Hoven; and her many fury grandchildren.

Mary Ann was a devoted Roman Catholic and was the spiritual presence and guide for her family. She loved being an "Avon Lady" so that she could visit with everyone in her community. She loved spending time with her family and being with her grandchildren. She was a great listener and was always the one that people looked to for support. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston.

Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding. All those attending the funeral on Friday are asked to go directly to the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 31, 2019
