Mary Ann Sunder, 77, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Nanticoke on Aug. 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Kopcho Sunder. She was a life resident of Nanticoke, where she was a graduate of Nanticoke High School.
She was proud to serve in her country in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1963 as a Medical Corps WAVE.
Mary Ann was employed as a data transcriber for the Social Security Administration until her retirement.
She was a former member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Nanticoke, but most recently a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Preceding her in death was a sister, Kaye Sunder Wengen.
Mary Ann is survived by her niece, Linda Kaye Wengen, Fla.; a godchild; and several cousins.
Private funeral services are to be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Michael's Byzantine Cemetery, Glen Lyon.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Twp., PA 18702; or to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2020