Mary Ann Sweeney (1954 - 2019)
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
18704
(570)-287-6813
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Mary Ann Sweeney, 64, of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.

She was born Aug. 4, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Helen M. Sweeney. She attended Wyoming Valley West High School and LCCC. Mary Ann was employed by Trion Industries and Lowe's. She was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

Surviving are her aunt, Genevieve Lyons, Levittown, N.Y.; sisters, Colleen Henry and her husband, Leo, Kingston; and Donna Walko and her husband, John, Kingston; nieces, Kelly Meade and her husband, Jason, Edwardsville; Liza Henry, Kingston; and Julia Henry and her husband, Brad Hankey, Kingston; great-nephews, Preston. Patrick and Julian Meade and Michael and Matthew Hankey. Also surviving are cousins and many friends.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2019
