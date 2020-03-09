Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Switzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Switzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Switzer Obituary
Mary Ann Switzer, 77, of Exeter, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., following a brief illness.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Duffy Conniff. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1960. For 23 years, she was employed by Wyoming Area School District as a cafeteria worker. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Home Nursing Patient Care and Professional Health Associates of Kingston.

The highlight of her earlier days was when she danced on the "Steel Pier" in Atlantic City. She enjoyed her day trips to casinos and watching her grandchildren in their sporting events.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Glen, in 2019; and brother Frank "Butch" Conniff, in 2019.

Surviving are sons, Ricky and his wife, Karen Rome Switzer, Exeter; Joe and his wife, Amy Lloyd Switzer, Harding; Robbie and his wife, Jackie Ostir Switzer, West Pittston; grandchildren, Connor, Jakob, and Makenzie; brother, Joseph Conniff, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Pattie Conniff, West Wyoming.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kim Kovalick and her staff for their care throughout the years. In addition, they would like to extend their gratitude to Compass Home Health & Rehab, especially, Rob Nelson, Danyelle Lishon and Lori Ellick-Dotter, for their kind and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

All family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of Mass.

Interment will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504; or Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -