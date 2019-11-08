|
Mary Ann Theresa Hojnowski Kosakowski, 73, formerly of Dallas, passed into eternal life Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, following a prolonged and heroic battle with a terminal illness.
Born June 18, 1946, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Gritczen Hojnowski.
Educated in the Nanticoke schools, she was a member of the 1964 graduating class of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School.
Placing her career on hold to be a full-time wife and mother, Mary Ann later rejoined the workforce and eventually retired from the Board of Veterans' Appeals in January 2016.
In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting flea markets, listening to pop music and watching television and motion pictures from her youth. Most of all, she loved spending time with family.
Mary Ann is remembered by all those who knew and loved her as being a loving, caring wife, mother and grandma to her adoring family. Her fun-loving and caring spirit will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Peter L. Kosakowski Jr., on Feb. 25, 2010. At the time of Pete's passing, the couple shared 40 years of married life together.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kristen Handel and her husband, Ken, along with their sons, Graham and Oliver Handel, all of Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.; son, Jeffrey Kosakowski and his companion, Joshua Cloe, Harrisburg; brother-in-law, Paul Kosakowski, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; sisters-in-law, Rose Ann Martin, Mountain Top; and Lois Zluchowski, Cove Springs, Fla.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with many friendships that lasted for decades.
Memorial funeral services for Mary Ann will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Wilkes-Barre Heights location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 281 E. Northampton St.
Inurnment will be private and at the family's convenience. Relatives and friends may join the Kosakowski family for visitation and shared remembrances from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday.
Mary Ann's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in her memory kindly give consideration to the capital improvement campaign at her grandsons' school, St. Joseph's Regional School, 11 Harbor Lane, Somers Point, N.J. 08244; Attention: Mrs. Carla Marone.
To send Kristen, Jeffrey and their family words of comfort, or for directions to the funeral home, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 8, 2019