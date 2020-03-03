|
Mary Ann Thayne, 71, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at her home.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Evitts Thayne.
Mary Ann graduated from Kingston High School and the Wyoming Seminary Business & Secretarial Program before matriculating at Brandywine College, Wilmington, Del. During her long career, she held administrative roles in corporate, hospitality and elder care organizations.
She is survived by her brothers, Lewis and Joseph; and their spouses, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and close friends who will miss her lively sense of humor and deep compassion.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020