Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 823-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Thayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Thayne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Thayne Obituary
Mary Ann Thayne, 71, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at her home.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Evitts Thayne.

Mary Ann graduated from Kingston High School and the Wyoming Seminary Business & Secretarial Program before matriculating at Brandywine College, Wilmington, Del. During her long career, she held administrative roles in corporate, hospitality and elder care organizations.

She is survived by her brothers, Lewis and Joseph; and their spouses, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and close friends who will miss her lively sense of humor and deep compassion.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -