Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeRemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Umlah DeRemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Umlah DeRemer Obituary

Mary Ann Umlah DeRemer, 71, of St. Louis, Mo., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospice South-DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Frances R. Ochman Umlah. She was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School.

Mary Ann was formerly employed by Eastern Penn Supply Company and she was later employed for many years as a payroll clerk by the City of Wilkes-Barre, prior to her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry DeRemer, in 1999.

Mary Ann is survived by her brothers, Joseph Umlah and his wife, Rae Ann, Ocean, N.J.; and Frederick Umlah and his wife, Jane, St. Louis, Mo. She is also survived by two nieces and a nephew.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Mary Ann's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -