Mary Ann Yencha, 73, lost her battle with ovarian cancer and entered rest on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

She was born in Edwardsville, daughter of the late Felix and Malvina (Mildred) Boraski. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and met her adoring husband shortly thereafter. She was a member of the former St. Hedwig's Church and currently of St. Ignatius Parish.

A loving wife, mother and proud "Grammy," she is survived by her husband of 51 years, Stephen; children, Corey (Ann); Marcy Lyn (Joe); Jason (Trish); and Eric; grandchildren, Jared, Connor, Molly and Megan; her brother, Raymond (Ann Marie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann's family would like to than Dr. Georges Chamoun, Eileen Campetti and his staff. Also Diane, Laurie, Renee, Carla, Debbie and the staff from the Moses Taylor Infusion Center for all their hard work, dedication and compassionate care they gave to Mary Ann.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, 1160 Chase Road, Shavertown, PA 18708.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2020
