Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mary Ann Yodis Wolfe Obituary
Mary Ann Yodis Wolfe, 88, formerly of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, where she was a resident for the last few years.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Kuzmikus Yodis and was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1950.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded by her brothers, Walter, Martin and Frank Jr.; and sister, Alberta.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Mark Minnick, Plymouth; Jack Minnick, Plymouth; and Susan Minnick, Larksville; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Richard Cirba officiating. Interment will follow.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Birchwood for their loving care to Mary Ann during her stay.

Visit www.strishfuneralhome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 21, 2020
