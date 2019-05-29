Home

Mary Benson Obituary
Beloved Mother, Mary Benson, 94, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.

Mary was born Aug. 13, 1924, daughter of Mary Austin and Edward Barrett. Mary was an avid reader, loved playing cards with her friends and a crochet master. She felt her greatest achievement was her six children.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Benson; sister, Marguerite Pettis, New Jersey; and brother, Edward Barrett, Virginia.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen O'Shea (Sean), Mountain Top; Ann Eckenrode (Jim), Mountain Top; Thomas Benson Jr. (Colleen), Kington; Terry Pahler (Chuck), Wilkes-Barre; Joan Swartwood (Mark), Mountain Top; Christopher Benson (Michelle), Wilkes-Barre; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

The family is eternally grateful to Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, St. Luke's Villa, with a special thank you to the second floor staff for their loving care and compassion.

Funeral services will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave. Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Leo/Holy Family Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. The Rev. Vincent Dang will officiate. Interment will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are invited to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 8:45 a.m. until time of service Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church or St. Luke's Employees Fund.

Visit the funeral home website for information at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019
