Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
6:30 PM
Parastas Service
Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St
Plains, PA
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Requiem services
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
Mary Berdy Kosciuszko, 95, of Edwardsville, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Paul Sr. and Mary Kotis Berdy. Mary was formerly employed in the office of Sears Department Store. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Edwardsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1998; brothers, Paul, John and Wassil Berdy; sisters, Olga Merowsky, Helen Rushton and Ann Stevens.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with Requiem services at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.

Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Parastas services will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Silouan Burns officiating.

Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.


