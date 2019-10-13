|
Mary Bolosky, 93, of Kingston passed away early Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Boston, Mass.
She was born in 1926, in Ukraine, to the late Harry and Catherine Hermann Lukacz.
Mary was a 1944 graduate of Coughlin High School and a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; infant daughters, Catherine and Mary; infant son, John; brothers, Peter and Stephen Lukacz; sisters, Olga Kosek and Sophie Cassaletti.
Mary is survived by her son, Gregory Bolosky and his wife, Ellen Goodman, and her dear granddog, Bodhi, Boston, Mass.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 635 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Paul Wolensky officiating. Interment will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 13, 2019