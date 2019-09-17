Home

Mary Bucknavage Obituary
Mary Bucknavage, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home.

Mary was born in Plains Twp. to Arthur and Mary Klapatch Williams.

Mary was a 1960 graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was employed in the garment industry prior to retirement. She was a member of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, Miners Mills.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Bucknavage Jr.; brother, George Williams; and sister, Margaret Williams.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Bucknavage Jordan and husband, David; granddaughters, Alexa Rae Vesek and Cassidy Louise Jordan; and great-granddaughter, Grey Alexandra Vesek Moreno.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.

Interment is at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 17, 2019
