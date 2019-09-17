|
Mary Bucknavage, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home.
Mary was born in Plains Twp. to Arthur and Mary Klapatch Williams.
Mary was a 1960 graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was employed in the garment industry prior to retirement. She was a member of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, Miners Mills.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Bucknavage Jr.; brother, George Williams; and sister, Margaret Williams.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Bucknavage Jordan and husband, David; granddaughters, Alexa Rae Vesek and Cassidy Louise Jordan; and great-granddaughter, Grey Alexandra Vesek Moreno.
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.
Interment is at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 17, 2019