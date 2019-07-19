Services Jendrzejewski Funeral Home 21 N Meade St Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570) 822-5095 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Jendrzejewski Funeral Home 21 N Meade St Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Hope Church 40 Park Ave. Wilkes-Barre , PA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Buczynski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Buczynski

1926 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Surrounded by her loving children, Mary Buczynski, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, one day after her 93rd birthday.



Mary was born July 16, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Pearl Wasloski (Osenkowski).



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Edward Buczynski; her brothers, Edward Wasloski (Eleanor), Stanley Wasloski (Mona); and her sisters, Ann Kukla (Len) and Theresa Kluk (Frank).



Surviving are her four children, Linda Marie Buczynski, Hillsborough, N.J.; Mary Frances Buczynski, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Joanne Lisa Buczynski, Mountain Top; Gary Buczynski, Mountain Top; and two grandchildren, Gary Scott Buczynski and Allison Buczynski, both of Mountain Top. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Stanley J. Buckley (Mary), Wilkes-Barre; and Bernard Buczynski (Carol), Laurel, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.



Mary loved picking blueberries as a child in Wilkes-Barre Twp. as well as shopping, trains, birds, Elvis, the Smothers Brothers, music and dancing at the Crystal Light Ballroom near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Her first love was her family and her loving husband, Frank.



Mary worked in a local shoe factory, the Empire Dress Co. and Penn State Belt and Buckle, all in Wilkes-Barre, to help her parents and to be able to take classes for bookkeeping and business.



She met her husband, Frank, through her future sister-in-law, Jenny, while working at the shoe factory. They were married June 19, 1948.



After she was married, they briefly lived near Pittsburgh, but returned to Wilkes-Barre Twp. to raise a family. Mary spent most of her time caring for her children and making sure they had a strong Catholic faith. She regularly attended St. Anthony's Novena with her children at St. Joseph's Monastery where she and her husband were members. After its closing, they joined Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.



To help make a better life for her children, as soon as they were school age, Mary went to work at Zayre Department Store in Wilkes-Barre which later became Ames Department Store. She also attended speech therapy classes at College Misericordia for five years. She maintained her care for her family while working, never neglecting her family responsibilities. She remained active following her retirement from the retail store after its closing. She was a member of Wilkes-Barre Senior Center and attended weekly bingo, occasional trips to Atlantic City and other events and shows. She was also a member of the Wilkes University Polish Room.



After her husband's passing and her mobility began to worsened, Mary continued to "get out" often if not daily. She continued to attend weekly Mass and the yearly celebration of St. Ann's Novena in Scranton. She received home health and outpatient physical and occupational therapy through Allied Services. She was also involved with exercise programs at Edwardsville Senior Center and Elite Fitness. Mary worked hard to maintain her ability to move and enjoy life. She rarely stayed home for a full day, redistricted occasionally by the weather. She loved traveling with her daughters to Allentown, Bethlehem, New Jersey and Lancaster, and traveling by train to visit her sister, Ann, in Virginia. Her motto was "can't get lazy" as her dad had told her often as a child.



She enjoyed meeting new people and always had a smile and sparkling eyes to offer everyone.



Despite any pain or loss, Mary never lost her drive or spirit for living and enjoying her family, friends, nature and life. These would radiate to all that met her. She will be remembered always as "the best mom in the whole world."



The family would like to offer special thanks for the excellent care they provided at Commonwealth Health's Emergency Department, the staff on Level 7 of the hospital and its CTICU unit. They went above and beyond to insure her comfort and care.



The family would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ira Grossman, Dr. Jeffrey DeAndra and Dr. Loren Mangino for their care over the years and especially Deacon Joseph DeVizia for his spiritual encouragement over the years and his compassion during her final hours. God bless you all.



Friends may call from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Hope Church, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 19, 2019