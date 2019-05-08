Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Coughlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Coughlin, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Hanover Twp., died late Saturday evening, May 4, 2019, at Little Flower Manor.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary H. Zoeller Roos and was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Mary was a seamstress for A. Rifkin, Hanover Twp., and being a woman of great faith, was a member of St. Aloysis Church, St. Robert Bellarmine Parish.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Coughlin, on Feb. 5, 1999; brothers, Charles and Edmund Roos; and sister, Marge Rice.



She is survived by several nieces and nephews.



A blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Richard Cirba, her pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.



www.lehmanfuneralhome.com for information. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2019

