Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
40 Machell Ave.
Dallas, PA
View Map
Mary D. Korshalla Obituary

Mary D. Korshalla, 82, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Joseph and Anna Korshalla, and lived with them in Larksville.

Surviving are her brother, Joseph Korshalla and his wife, Jean, Weatherly; and her sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Bernard King, Dallas, with whom she resided.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Twp.


