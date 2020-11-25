Home

Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Mary Diane Duffy Dunn


1946 - 2020
Mary Diane Duffy Dunn Obituary

Mary Diane Duffy Dunn, 74, of Riverview, Fla., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving family, including her husband, James Dunn; son, James Dunn Jr.; daughter, Erin and husband, Jim Liston; sisters, Shirley Duffy; and Molly and husband, Rayan Charndiramani; brothers, James and wife, Pamela Duffy; and Thomas Duffy; seven grandchildren, Sinead Abel, Dermott Dunn, Paige Tewes, Jake Tewes, Eleana Myers, Moira Dunn and Patrick Dunn.

Diane was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Dunn, on Dec. 27, 2017.

She met her husband James at a dance in the summer of 1963 at Harveys Lake and a few years later they were married. They celebrated 53 years of marriage on June 9.

Diane was born Sept. 5, 1946 to James and Shirley Duffy in Wilkes Barre and later moved to Trucksville. Diane graduated from Dallas High School, Class of 1964. After graduation, Diane attended three years at College Misericordia and later graduated from William Paterson University in New Jersey with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.

Diane was a middle school English teacher at Lakeside Elementary School, Pompton Lakes, N.J., and a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, Pompton Lakes, N.J.. She loved teaching and especially the children she taught. She was a huge influence on many of her students. She retired from the New Jersey Education Association and moved to the Tampa Bay area from New Jersey in 2008.

Aside from teaching, she truly enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing, cooking, exercising and working on crossword puzzles. Diane loved to sing and dance. She had an exceptional voice. Not only was her personality and smile contagious, but her laugh was as well. She had a huge heart, was so graceful and absolutely stunning.

Diane will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her.

A celebration of life memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, Fla.


