Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Byzantine Church
North Main Street
Pittston, PA
Mary Dziak


1928 - 2019
Mary Dziak Obituary
Mary Dziak, 91 of West Pittston, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Born May 23, 1928, in Moosic, she as the daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Gidula. She attended Moosic Schools and was the Valedictorian of her graduating class. Mary was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston, and she loved her church and was committed to her faith.

Mary worked in the garment industry for many years. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and the polkas and making Kielbasa with her husband, Tom. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and going to Mohegan Sun. She also loved going to the Pittston Senior Center and made many friends there. Mary loved her family and was so proud of them all, as you could tell by the pictures she shared and the stories she told about them.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband and buddy of 65 years, Thomas, in 2013; her siblings, Micky, Jack, George, Nicky, Helen and Nancy; and her grandson, Brian.

She is survived her children, Mary Ellen Grant and her husband, Thomas, Newark Valley, N.Y.; Thomas and wife Shelia, Plains Twp.; David J. and his wife, Elizabeth, Houston, Texas; and Michael P. and his wife, Patty, Exeter; six loving grandchildren, Lawrence Grant (Krista), Mollie Grant, Amanda Shay (Chris), Adam Dziak, Stephanie Dziak, and Monica Dziak; seven great-grandchildren, Miles Smith, Wyatt, Liam and Teagan Shay, Orion Dziak, Caroline and Tommy Grant; brother-in-law, Elmer Dziak; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was a much loved "Aunt Mary" to all of her nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with a Mass of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Church, North Main Street, Pittston. Internment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Duryea.

Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Thomas and Mary Dziak to St. Michael's Byzatine Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640.

Mary's love of and for others will live forever.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 16, 2019
