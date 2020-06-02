|
|
Mary E. Ayers of Plymouth passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was born in Plymouth, daughter of the late Jacob and Marian Tucker Kelley.
Mary was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1965, and the McCann School of Business. She was employed in the banking industry for many years. Mary's passion was her participation in the Wyoming Chapter No. 1 Order of the Eastern Star, where she served in a variety of roles for over 40 years, including Worthy Matron (presiding officer) a total of six times and in 2016, she was deputy grand matron for the Grand Chapter of Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marian Kelley; father, Jacob Kelley; brother, Robert Kelley; and husband, Henry.
Surviving are her son, Robert, Shavertown; and grandsons, Brandyn, Harrisburg; and Ryan, Shavertown.
Due to the current restrictions, private services for the immediate family will be held.
Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas, with graveside services led by Wyoming Chapter No. 1 Order of the Eastern Star. Friends are welcome to attend while respecting social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge 974 Lockville Road, Dallas PA 18621; or The Salvation Army, 17 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 19107.
Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020