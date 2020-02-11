Home

Mary E. Gibbon Obituary
Mary E. Gibbon, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Nazzareno and Cecelia Barone Bicchielli and was a bookkeeper in the insurance industry. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed going to the beach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Erica.

Mary is survived by her husband, David Gibbon; son, Nathan Gibbon, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Barbara Medvec, Wilkes-Barre; JoAnne Shiner, Exeter; and Sandra Soleau, Orfield; brother, Frank Bicchielli, Spokan, Wash.; nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.

Memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, in Mary's name may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020
