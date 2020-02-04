|
Mary E. Hapersberger, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born in the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke on Aug. 31, 1942, the daughter of the late John and Helen Singley.
She lived in South Wilkes-Barre for many years where she was a graduate of the E.L. Meyers High School and finally settled in Hanover Twp.
She was employed by Techneglas, Pittston, for 22 years and took pride in the various positions she held until her retirement.
Mary had a great passion for football and she was the number one fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, country music and just having a great time with all her loved ones.
Above everything, Mary was a devoted and loving mother.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Leonard Hapersberger, on Feb. 5, 2008; and brother, Robert Singley.
Surviving are sons, Daniel Kratz and his wife, Donna, Hanover Twp.; Frank Kratz and companion, Carla DiOrio, Tunkhannock; Dominic Kratz and his wife, Debbie, Kingston; daughters, including "birthday daughter," Karen Smith and her husband, Jeff, Plains Twp.; Angela Kratz and her fiancée, David Jaslar, Shavertown; Gina Kratz and her fiancée, Jason Smith, Hanover Twp.; 13 grandchildren, Frankie, Amanda, Savannah, Mikayla, Danny Jr., Damien, Keagan, Nick, Jeffrey, Shane, Tanner, Samantha and Jake; seven great-grandchildren; and her long time loving companion, Vincent Slabinski, Hanover Twp.; sister, Barbara LaBella and husband, Maury, Florida, with whom she shared her football passion.
Mary also had a casino buddy sister, Loretta Zula, Kingston.
Mary was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish, Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 4, 2020